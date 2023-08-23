Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,139,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $3,711,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $423.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.