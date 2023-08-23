Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $57,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

