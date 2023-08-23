TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.26

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 53531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 273,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 192,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $7,381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

