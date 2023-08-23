Truist Financial Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $24.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAFE

Safehold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. Safehold has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.