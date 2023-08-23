Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

TPH stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

