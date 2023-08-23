Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRZBF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

