Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRZBF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRZBF
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.