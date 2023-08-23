Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.23

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.23 and traded as low as $31.75. Toshiba shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Toshiba Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
