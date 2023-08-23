Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 167,033 shares of company stock worth $10,431,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TDW traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 874,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

