The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

