The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

The OLB Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OLB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The OLB Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The OLB Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

