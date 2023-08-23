The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OLB stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The OLB Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

