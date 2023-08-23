The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

