The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Critical Analysis

The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Foschini Group and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get The Foschini Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Foschini Group N/A N/A N/A Tractor Supply 7.52% 55.57% 12.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Foschini Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tractor Supply 0 9 13 1 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Foschini Group and Tractor Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tractor Supply has a consensus target price of $247.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than The Foschini Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Foschini Group and Tractor Supply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Foschini Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tractor Supply $14.20 billion 1.65 $1.09 billion $10.01 21.48

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than The Foschini Group.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats The Foschini Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Foschini Group

(Get Free Report)

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture. The company provides its products under the @home, @homelivingspace, American Swiss, Archive, Colette, Connor, Donna, Duesouth Escapes, Exact, Fabiani, The FIX, Foschini, G-Star RAW, Hi, Hobbs, Johnny Bigg, Markham, Phase Eight, Relay Jeans, RFO, Rockwear, Sneaker Factory, SODA Bloc, Sportscene, Sterns, Tarocash, Totalsports, Whistles, and yd. brands. It operates 4,083 trading outlets in 32 countries on 5 continents, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Foschini Limited and changed its name to The Foschini Group Limited in September 2010. The Foschini Group Limited was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It provides its products under the 4health, Producer's Pride, American Farmworks, Red Shed, Bit & Bridle, Redstone, Blue Mountain, Retriever, C.E. Schmidt, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Dumor, Strive, Groundwork, Traveller, Huskee, Treeline, JobSmart, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Paws & Claws, and Untamed brands. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home, and Petsense names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.