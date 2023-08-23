Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,733 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. The stock had a trading volume of 99,724,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,090,813. The firm has a market cap of $751.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

