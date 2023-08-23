Terra Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $154.97 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 355,743,092 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

