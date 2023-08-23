Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $369.92 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $369.92 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,177,466,513 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,206,279,844 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.