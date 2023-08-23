TeraGo Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for TeraGo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.52 million for the quarter.
TeraGo Stock Down 2.3 %
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
