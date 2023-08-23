TD Cowen Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

