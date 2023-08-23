Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.04 on Friday. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

