Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Shares of TNDM opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.