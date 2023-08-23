Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Critical Review

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and Yandex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Yandex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

42.8% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Yandex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50% Yandex 11.73% 5.29% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.77 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -16.41 Yandex $643.71 billion 0.01 $561.10 million $2.80 6.76

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

