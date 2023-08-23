Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,854 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.49% of MSCI worth $669,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.85. The stock had a trading volume of 264,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,549. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

