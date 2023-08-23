Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 196,942 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $14.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $427.55. 8,129,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,475. The company has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

