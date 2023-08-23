Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160,968 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.90% of IQVIA worth $333,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $216.14. 474,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

