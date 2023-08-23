Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 3.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $540,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.19.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.19. 310,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $781.20 and a 200 day moving average of $737.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

