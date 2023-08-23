Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

SGC opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $256,917.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SGC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

