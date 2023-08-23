StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

