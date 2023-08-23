StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.