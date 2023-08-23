StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
