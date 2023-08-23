StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.98 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.