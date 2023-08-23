StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.90 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

