Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.