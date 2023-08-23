Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.00

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.90 ($0.73), with a volume of 40702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.82. The company has a market cap of £65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

