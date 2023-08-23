SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.22. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,433,908 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 810,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,071. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.