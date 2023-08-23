Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.36. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 3,585 shares traded.
Socket Mobile Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
