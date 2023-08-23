Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 307.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. 27,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

