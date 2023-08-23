Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 12,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,467. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.