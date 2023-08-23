Smithfield Trust Co Has $62,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock remained flat at $130.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

