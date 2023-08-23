Smithfield Trust Co Has $192,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,291,000 after buying an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 308,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,101 shares of company stock worth $42,290,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 65,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

