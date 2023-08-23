Smithfield Trust Co Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.39. 66,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.