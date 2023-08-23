Smithfield Trust Co Buys 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,316,867,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,583. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

