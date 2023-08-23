Smithfield Trust Co Buys 1,454 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 618.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 and sold 24,059 shares valued at $2,574,825. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

