Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $132,669,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $327.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

