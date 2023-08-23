Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,962 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

