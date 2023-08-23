Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 7,068 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of O opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.79.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

