Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

