Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

