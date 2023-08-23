Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.15 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,768,000 after acquiring an additional 67,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,493,000 after acquiring an additional 183,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

