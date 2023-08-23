Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.30 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

