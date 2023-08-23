Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.39. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.