Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 12.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 46,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.